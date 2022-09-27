Hina Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $570,807.00 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Hina Inu Coin Profile

Hina Inu’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. The official website for Hina Inu is hinainu.finance. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

