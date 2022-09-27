HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.08

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 1149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNI. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 76.65%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

