Hoge Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $255,397.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance’s genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 401,289,179,320 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hoge Finance is hoge.finance. The Reddit community for Hoge Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

