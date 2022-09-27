Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HKTVY remained flat at $14.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Hong Kong Technology Venture has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Dividend Announcement
About Hong Kong Technology Venture
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Kong Technology Venture (HKTVY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.