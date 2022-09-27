Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 9,376 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. 140,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

