Horan Securities Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after buying an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after acquiring an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,148 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.