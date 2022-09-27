Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 2,435 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 178.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,853. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

