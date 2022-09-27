Horan Securities Inc. Sells 293 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $219.28. 213,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.