Horan Securities Inc. Sells 3,816 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 258,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IDV traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 1,774,892 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

