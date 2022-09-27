HT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HT Partners LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NOBL opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35.

