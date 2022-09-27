Humana Inc. (HUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $27.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Humana Stock Performance
NYSE:HUM opened at $482.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.24. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
