Humana Inc. (HUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $27.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $482.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.24. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.