Hydro Hits Market Cap of $426,068.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Hydro has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro has a total market cap of $426,068.00 and approximately $4,351.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133234 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.01808110 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is projecthydro.org. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.