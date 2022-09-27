Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

ETR HYQ opened at €81.40 ($83.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €198.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €247.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. The stock has a market cap of $513.10 million and a PE ratio of 25.40. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €78.70 ($80.31) and a 12 month high of €600.50 ($612.76).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

