Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 31st total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hyve Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITEPF remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Hyve Group has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $0.71.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

