Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in September

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 31st total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hyve Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITEPF remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Hyve Group has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $0.71.
About Hyve Group
