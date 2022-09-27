ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. ICF International accounts for about 2.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of ICF International worth $23,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,630. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $111.10.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

