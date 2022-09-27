Ideaology Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $277,705.34 and approximately $145,594.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition.IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

