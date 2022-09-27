IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 500,363 shares.The stock last traded at $14.38 and had previously closed at $14.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

