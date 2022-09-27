Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 412,313 shares.The stock last traded at $41.44 and had previously closed at $40.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.