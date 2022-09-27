Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 412,313 shares.The stock last traded at $41.44 and had previously closed at $40.38.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
