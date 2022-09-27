Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 973 ($11.76).

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Stock Performance

INCH stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 714.50 ($8.63). 304,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,556. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,091.67. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 615 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 934.50 ($11.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 783.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 728.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape

About Inchcape

In other news, insider John Langston bought 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.