InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 12,800.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 99,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

