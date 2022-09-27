Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 456.7% in September

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 456.7% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $170,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,257,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,657. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 256,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,411. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 47,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,677. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.