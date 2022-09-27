Insider Buying: Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,481,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,994.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85.

Astrotech Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ASTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 454,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,198. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.70. Astrotech Co. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

