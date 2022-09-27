Insider Buying: Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) insider Giselle Collins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.95 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$33,925.00 ($23,723.78).
Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.
About Hotel Property Investments
