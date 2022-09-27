Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $283,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

