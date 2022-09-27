Insider Selling: Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Major Shareholder Sells 12,113 Shares of Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 12,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $19,138.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,024,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,358,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mckesson Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 720 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $1,382.40.

On Monday, September 19th, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 3,900 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $8,502.00.

Augmedix Stock Up 8.7 %

AUGX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,306. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Augmedix had a negative net margin of 81.80% and a negative return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Augmedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Augmedix by 15.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Augmedix by 31.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

