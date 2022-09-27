Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,143,946.50.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.5 %

Dollarama stock traded up C$1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 984,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,046. The stock has a market cap of C$22.32 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.39 and a 52-week high of C$83.44.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Dollarama

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.41.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

