Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 120,599 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $602,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409,929 shares in the company, valued at $272,049,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JOBY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.