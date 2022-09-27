Insider Selling: Marksmen Energy Inc. (CVE:MAH) Director Sells C$20,000.00 in Stock

Marksmen Energy Inc. (CVE:MAH – Get Rating) Director Archibald Jonathon Nesbitt sold 200,000 shares of Marksmen Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816,030 shares in the company, valued at C$281,603.
Marksmen Energy Stock Down 4.3 %
MAH stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Marksmen Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$18.68 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.
About Marksmen Energy
