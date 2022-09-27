Insider Selling: Marksmen Energy Inc. (CVE:MAH) Director Sells C$20,000.00 in Stock

Marksmen Energy Inc. (CVE:MAH – Get Rating) Director Archibald Jonathon Nesbitt sold 200,000 shares of Marksmen Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816,030 shares in the company, valued at C$281,603.

Marksmen Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

MAH stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Marksmen Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$18.68 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

About Marksmen Energy

Marksmen Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil from properties in Ohio, the United States; and Alberta, Canada. It holds 75% interest in Davis Holbrook oilfield property and 50% interest in Walker Sheets located in Pickaway County, Ohio.

