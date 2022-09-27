Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells 17,392 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,065,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eric Venker sold 16,530 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $61,326.30.

On Monday, July 25th, Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $73,159.68.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 464,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

