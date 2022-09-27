Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$215.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFCZF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Intact Financial stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.52. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

