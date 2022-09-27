Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 276,113 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 179.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 151,295 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,132. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

