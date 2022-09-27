Integrated Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 9.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.70 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

