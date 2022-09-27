Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,178 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $793,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,191. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

