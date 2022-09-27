Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,178 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $793,000.
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,191. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.