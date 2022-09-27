Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 270.7% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $314,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 41,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

