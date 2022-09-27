Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,158 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.39% of UWM worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $69,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Trading Down 0.3 %

UWMC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,238. The firm has a market cap of $289.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. UWM’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Argus downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

