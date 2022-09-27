Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

DHR stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,333. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

