Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

