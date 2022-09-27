Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.89. 7,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,562. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.