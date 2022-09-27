Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 262 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hexcel Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. 3,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

