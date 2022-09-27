Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 419.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 118,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

