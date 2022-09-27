InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.57

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 4550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 49.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

