Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.98

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 4858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Interface Increases Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 96.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Interface by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interface by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.