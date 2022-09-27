International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 2.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $9,263,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.