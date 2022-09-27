Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Interroll from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,720 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Price Performance

Shares of IRRHF remained flat at $2,079.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,219.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,477.40. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,079.01 and a 52-week high of $2,254.45.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.