Inverse Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.67 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.95 or 0.00377509 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $929,070.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins. Inverse Finance’s official website is inverse.finance. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

