Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,100. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

