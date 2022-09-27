Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 62,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.