Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,356. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

