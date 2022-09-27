Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

