Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stake Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for 3.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 14.31% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $143,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,167. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

